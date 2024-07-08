Assam: Flood relief operations organized by Raahein Foundation at Digarumukh

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A recent flood relief event was organized by Raahein Foundation at Digarumukh, Chandrapur, Guwahati amidst devastating floods affecting numerous families in the area by distributing essential items, mentioned a statement.

The event, held on a sunny Saturday morning, saw volunteers from the Raahein Foundation tirelessly ensuring that donated goods reached those most in need. Over 100 families benefited from this initiative, receiving essential groceries, water bottles, and snacks. These basic necessities are crucial for providing immediate comfort and sustenance to families facing the aftermath of natural disasters.

Digarumukh, located in Chandrapur, Guwahati, is unfortunately prone to flooding and has faced such challenges multiple times. However, each time disaster strikes, organizations like Raahein Foundation step up, offering hope amidst adversity.

Also Read: Assam: Flood waters recede; death toll climbs to 66 in state (sentinelassam.com)