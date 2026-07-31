Assam floods: DCs to decide on August 1 school reopening, says Education Minister Pegu

GUWAHATI: Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said on Thursday that the decision on reopening schools after the summer vacation on August 1 in flood-affected districts will be taken by the respective district administrations based on the prevailing ground situation.

Speaking to reporters, Pegu added that the Education Department has already held consultations with Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of all districts and sought reports on the condition of educational institutions following the recent floods that severely affected several districts of Upper Assam. “The Deputy Commissioners will take the decision according to the prevailing situation in their respective districts. The Education Department has already discussed the matter with them,” the Minister said.

He added that preliminary reports indicate that, except for a limited number of schools, most educational institutions, including colleges, are currently not in a position to resume academic activities.

However, the final decision will rest with the district administrations after assessing local conditions.

“Initial reports suggest that barring a few schools, the majority of schools and even colleges are not in a position to restart classes. Nevertheless, I have left the matter to the district level for an appropriate decision,” Pegu said. The Minister stressed that the issue falls under the jurisdiction of district administrations as it concerns the management of a natural disaster.

“This is a decision-making matter related to a natural calamity. In such situations, the highest authority to take decisions rests with the district administration. Therefore, the Deputy Commissioners will decide whether schools can reopen in their districts,” he added.

Assam is scheduled to reopen schools after the summer vacation on August 1. (IANS)

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