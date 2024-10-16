Assam: Food stall vandalized by miscreants in Guwahati city

Staff reporter

Guwahati: Miscreants vandalized a food stall in Bisnupur, under Bharalumukh police station. It has left the owner and his family shaken. The stall was run by Bhakat Das, his wife, and son. Das said that they were allegedly assaulted by a group of five miscreants on Monday night.

He also said that the attackers used sharp objects to vandalize the stall and inflict injuries on the family. The incident occurred during night hours when the stall was closing. A formal complaint was lodged at Bharalumukh police station following the attack.

Also Read: Letters to the EDITOR: Parking chaos and illegal food stalls (sentinelassam.com)