Assam: Foot-over-bridge under maintenance in Lachit Nagar, Guwahati

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Lachit Nagar foot-over-bridge has emerged as a cause of concern among the pedestrians due to its poor infrastructure and lack of maintenance. The Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has started the renovation work of the Lachit Nagar foot-over-bridge. The Lachit Nagar foot-over-bridge has been in a terrible state for a long time, with beggars sitting there at night and liquor bottles being scattered everywhere.

Talking to The Sentinel, a GMDA official said, “We started the renovation work for the Lachit Nagar foot-over-bridge from September 16. We continue the work at night. We expect the renovation work to be completed by this year’s October month. It is a work of approximately Rs. 4 lakh. We are currently focussing on the cleanliness, renovation, safety, etc. of the foot-over-bridge. Railings will also be put up on the foot-over-bridge and painting will be done wherever necessary. “Moreover, funds are required for sudden works like this one. Maintenance is tough as we have a shortage of manpower,” the official added.

