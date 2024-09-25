Assam: Fraudsters arrested for issuing fake work order

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: The crime branch arrested two fraudsters who cheating multiple businessmen from outside Assam by issuing fake work orders in the names of various Development Councils, including the Deori Development Council, Adivasi Development Councils, and the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, etc.

A case was filed by Sunny Breja at the Crime Branch against Ashim Das, B.N. Sarma, Amit Jalali, Zakir Hussain, Arjun Singh Mehta and others for allegedly deceiving Prontiach IT (Pvt) Ltd. from Noida out of Rs. 4 crore by using fake work orders in the name of the Principal Secretary of the Adivasi Welfare and Development Council.

According to sources, a man named Lalith Parekh filed an FIR (case number 182/2024) against Ashim Das and Birinchi Borkotoky a retired officer of the Directorate of Small Savings at the Dispur PS alleging that defrauded a Bengaluru-based company, Manpho Exports, by creating a fraudulent work order for supplying GR items to the Assam Disaster Management Authority, resulting in a loss of approximately Rs 3.77 crore.

The Crime Branch has apprehended Ashim Das, identified as the mastermind behind the operation. Das claims to be the General Secretary of the SC Morcha of the BJP and has falsely asserted that he holds an honorary doctorate from a dubious organization in the USA, sources said.

Additionally, the crime branch also apprehended Birinchi Borkotoky, who posed as a fake Joint Secretary under the alias B.N. Sharma and facilitated meetings in government premises.

The Assam BJP on Tuesday suspended Ashim Das, the General Secretary of the party’s SC Morcha, for allegedly violating party discipline and damaging the party’s image in the public eye.

Also Read: Online trading scam: Minister Pijush Hazarika promises stern action against fraudsters (sentinelassam.com)