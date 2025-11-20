Assam: Free eye screening camp held in Sonapur

GUWAHATI: A free eye screening camp was held at Teteliguri Mahila Samiti Bhawan in Gandhi Nagar, Sonapur, on Tuesday. The camp was organized by Pratishruti Foundation and Star Cement’s CSR initiative in association with Sri Sankardeva Nethralaya. Around 70 patients attended the camp, and 13 were detected with cataract. Medicines and optical support were provided during treatment. Druba Roy of Star Cement and Siddhartha Das of Pratishruti Foundation stated that all cataract patients would soon undergo free surgery at Sri Sankardeva Nethralaya. The organizers announced that similar camps would be held on November 21, 25 and 27 at different venues in Sonapur, stated a press release.

