Assam: Frequent flooding paralyses highway at Jorabat

A Correspondent

DIMORIA: In a now-familiar scene, today's brief but intense rainfall transformed National Highways (NH-27) and (NH-6) into impassable waterways, severely disrupting traffic and inundating local businesses.

The highways were rendered unmotorable for several hours, with chest-deep water damaging goods and properties in shops along the roads.

To expedite the drainage, authorities deployed an earthmover at the Jorabat tri-junction to clear blockages from the highway drain. Despite these efforts, the flooding caused significant traffic snarls, forcing vehicles heading towards upper Assam and Shillong to be diverted through the Jorabat flyover.

Local residents, familiar with the quick recession of floodwaters post-rain, point to critical infrastructural flaws as the root cause of the recurring problem.

As Jorabat continues to endure these frequent flooding events, the calls for a comprehensive and lasting solution to the perennial flood problem remain as strong as ever.

