Assam: Frequent Water Leakage Irks Public in Guwahati City

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The people of Guwahati are worried over frequent bursts of water-carrying pipes of the Guwahati Jal Board.

A water-carrying pipe burst at Fatasil Ambari on Saturday. A few days ago, there were series bursts of water pipes at Zoo Road, Dighalipukhuri, etc., in Guwahati. The residents of the city doubt the quality of the pipes and sincerity of the Guwahati Jal Board in rendering the service of water supply.

A resident of Zoo Road said, "When we inform the Jal Board about leakage of water, their workers give the stereotype reply, 'It's because of the flushing and testing. Water is wasted when the public doesn't inform the board. When they know the possibility of water leakage during flushing and testing operations, why don't they depute workers in the field to keep an eye on such incidents?"

