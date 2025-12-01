Assam: GAF empowers tribal women through USHA Silai School training

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Green Action Foundation (GAF) concluded a nine-day USHA Classical Silai School Teachers’ Training Programme at Dorabagori KCS Zone in Dolamara, Karbi Anglong, marking a significant step towards promoting women’s entrepreneurship in tribal areas. The training, held from November 20 to 28, was organized in collaboration with the VDC of the Duarbagori constituency and the Kohora Soil Conservation Department, Kaziranga, with support from USHA. The valedictory event saw the presence of Richard Tokbi, Executive Member of KAAC, and Dr J. P. Sampat Kumar, Director of NID-Jorhat. During the ceremony, fifteen tribal women received certificates and sewing machines, symbolizing an important advancement in their entrepreneurial pursuits. Tokbi commended GAF for its initiative and encouraged the participants to make full use of the opportunities provided.

