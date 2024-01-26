Assam: Gaonburha held for attempt to molest woman by Azara police

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Dharmakanta Kalita, a ‘gaonburha’ or village headman in Dharapur, on the outskirts of the city, was apprehended by Azara police allegedly for attempting to molest a woman.

On Wednesday, a woman from Dharapur’s Jongorabori village went to Kalita’s house for the purpose of obtaining a certificate. At that time, nobody except the gaonburha was at home. Kalita allegedly took advantage of the situation and tried to molest the woman, almost succeeding in disrobing her, it was later stated.

The woman somehow managed to flee the headman’s house and reach home. Later, she went to the Azara police station and filed a complaint against headman Kalita.

Based on her complaint, the Azara police registered a case against Kalita (14/24) under Sections 354A/ 354B/ 509/ 506 of the IPC. The police apprehended Kalita on the basis of the FIR and interrogated him.