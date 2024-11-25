Assam: Gauhati HC asks Nagaon DC to Verify Details of Ration Card Seekers

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: A division bench comprising Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi and Justice N. Unni Krishnan Nair disposed of a PIL (38/2021) relating to the issuance of ration cards. The bench disposed of this PIL based on its dated December 5, 2022, disposing of a PIL (32/2021) in respect of Kamrup (M) District of the State of Assam, wherein also similar reliefs, as prayed for in this writ petition, had been prayed.

"We deem it appropriate to dispose of this PIL petition with the direction that 'if the persons belonging to the categories specified under the NFSA, 2013 apply for issuance of Ration Cards as per the NFSA guidelines, the Director of Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Government of Assam, and the Deputy Commissioner, Nagaon, may verify each and every application submitted for issuance of Ration Cards as expeditiously as possible. After due verification, it should pass appropriate orders in accordance with the law for the grant of ration cards to such families who are eligible for the same."

This PIL is filed by the petitioner with a prayer to issue a direction to the Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Department of the Government of Assam to conduct a survey in the entire Nagaon District to identify poor households, who do not have ration cards, and to issue ration cards to them. Further prayers for some ancillary reliefs have also been made in this writ petition.

