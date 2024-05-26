Assam: Gauhati HC disposes of writ petition on Nalbari Medical College building

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: A division bench of the Gauhati High Court comprising Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi and Justice Suman Shyam disposed of a writ petition in the design of a public interest litigation (63/2022) filed raising a concern about certain irregularities committed in the construction of the Nalbari Medical College and Hospital. The bench took into consideration the fact that the construction of the building of the Nalbari Medical College & Hospital has already been completed and the medical college is in operation. “We are not inclined to interfere in this matter at this stage,” the bench said.

The petitioner contended in the writ petition that the construction of the building is not being carried out as per the specification, and the time limit for completion of the construction has also not been adhered to. The counsel for the respondents informed the court that the construction of the building is already over, and at present, the Medical College is functional.

Also Read: 5th Ayushman Diwas: Nalbari Medical College and Hospital awarded (sentinelassam.com)