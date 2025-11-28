Assam: Gauhati HC quashes charges against MLA Aminul Islam under NSA

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Gauhati High Court on Thursday dismissed the charges against AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam under the sections of the National Security Act for commenting on the Pahalgam massacre on social media. He was under judicial custody for more than seven months.

A division bench of Justices Kalyan Rai Surana and Rajesh Majumdar struck down the detention order issued against the Dhing legislator, bringing an end to his prolonged confinement. Islam had been arrested on 14 April this year.

Following the court's directive, he is expected to walk out of custody once the required procedures are completed. His arrest stemmed from a series of contentious comments that had sparked significant political and public outrage. Police had booked him under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, alleging that his statements were inflammatory and posed a threat to national integrity.

