Assam: Gauhati High Court seeks report on boundary wall on its land in 20 days

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court was informed that the 25-metre stretch of alternative road in the Malibagan area of Kharghuli in Guwahati has been completed on time, and work on constructing the boundary wall on the land belonging to the High Court will be completed in 20 days’ time. A factual report on the construction of the boundary was directed to be submitted at the next hearing after the requested time period is over.

Senior Government Advocate, Assam, the counsel for the government, submitted that after completion of the alternative road, it has been made operational and vehicles are plying smoothly on it. The road in question is a public link road on land belonging to the court that will connect the Malibagan area with the Bhupen Hazarika Road in the Kharghuli area.

The division bench of Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi and Justice Kardak Ete was hearing a public interest litigation case (PIL 7/2015) filed in connection with the encroachment of land belonging to the Gauhati High Court. The Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court, during an earlier hearing, had sarcastically commented that a road is prepared in just two days in the event of a VIP visit, but a long time is taken to complete just 25 metres of an alternative road. The road was directed to be completed within 7 days. Following the direction of the HC, the road was completed on time.

The counsel for the government further submitted that, so far as construction of the boundary wall on the land belonging to the High Court is concerned, the same would be completed within a period of 20 (twenty) days. On the day of the next hearing on August 8, 2024, the counsel was directed to submit a factual report regarding the completion of construction of the boundary wall on the land concerned.

