Assam: Gaurav Gogoi reminds PM of 2014 promise on ST status for six communities

Staff reporter

Guwahati: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Assam on September 13 and September 14, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president and Deputy Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, has raised the issue of granting Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to six indigenous communities of Assam.

Gogoi through his social media account reminded the Prime Minister of a promise made in 2014. “Respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, you had promised during the 2014 Lok Sabha that the Ahom, Moran, Matak, Aadivasi Tea Tribe, Chutia, and Koch-Rajbongshi communities would be granted Scheduled Tribe status within six months. Ten years have passed, yet that promise remains unfulfilled.”

He also highlighted that people across Assam have once again taken to the streets demanding fulfillment of this long-pending assurance. Referring to Wednesday’s incident at Golokganj in Dhubri district, Gogoi strongly condemned the police action against protesting Koch-Rajbongshi groups. “Instead of listening to the voices of the people, the state government unleashed brutal lathi-charge, staining the streets with the blood of indigenous Assamese. This shameful incident calls for the immediate removal of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma from the Home portfolio,” Gogoi demanded.

Meanwhile, thousands of Moran community members in Tinsukia district also staged massive demonstrations pressing for the same demand. Gogoi said the widespread protests, especially among the youth, reflect growing anger over the BJP’s failure to honour its pre-election promises.

Expressing hope, the Congress leader urged the Prime Minister to take concrete steps during his upcoming Assam visit. “The people of Assam no longer want hollow promises. They want results,” Gogoi asserted.

