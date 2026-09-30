Assam: Gaurav Gogoi seeks records on transfer of 5 elephants to Tamil Nadu

GUWAHATI: Assam Congress President and Lok Sabha member Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday sought detailed records from the state government regarding the transfer of five elephants from Assam to Tamil Nadu, raising questions over their ownership, provenance, approvals and welfare safeguards during transit.

In a post on X, Gogoi questioned the circumstances surrounding the movement of the elephants and alleged that the transfer was marked by "hypocrisy and secrecy".

He said wildlife experts and animal welfare organisations had also raised concerns over the matter. Gogoi sought clarification on whether the elephants were donated, purchased or acquired through any other arrangement. If any financial transaction was involved, he asked the government to disclose the amount paid and the identities of the parties involved. The Congress leader also questioned who initiated the transfer process and the criteria used to select the five elephants.

Referring specifically to two elephants, 'Durga' and 'Bijuli', Gogoi said they were around five years old and sought details of their mothers and the documented chain of custody establishing their lawful provenance.

He also questioned the Assam government's assertion before the court that all necessary clearances for the transfer had been secured. Gogoi demanded that the relevant permissions and clearances be placed in the public domain and asked whether the transfers had been examined by the High-Powered Committee. (IANS)

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