Assam: Gaurav Gogoi urges BCCI to halt cricket ties with Pakistan

Staff reporter

Guwahati: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president and Deputy Leader of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, has written to BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia expressing strong opposition to India’s cricketing engagements with Pakistan in the current geopolitical scenario.

In his letter, Gogoi emphasized that while cricket has historically brought joy to millions, it cannot be prioritized over national security and the sacrifices of Indian armed forces. Referring to ongoing cross-border tensions and the Pahalgam terrorist attack, he noted that any sporting ties with Pakistan would send a message that undermines the sentiments of the Indian people.

“Even our Prime Minister mentioned that water and blood cannot flow together. Engaging with Pakistan at this stage sends out a message that compromises our national security concerns,” Gogoi wrote.

He also pointed out that Pakistan had earlier withdrawn from participating in hockey events in India citing security concerns, and resuming cricket ties under the present circumstances would dilute the seriousness of India’s stance on terrorism and diplomacy.

Urging the BCCI to take a firm stand, Gogoi said: “India’s stance in global forums and bilateral relations must reflect unity, strength, and the highest regard for our sovereignty and security. I therefore request that the BCCI avoid cricketing engagements with Pakistan until conditions are favourable.”

