Assam: General Administration Department Issued SOP for Digital Signatures

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The General Administration Department has issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the implementation of digital signatures in the eOffice application for all government offices.

The SOP included that in the event the Digital Signature Certificate (DSC) dongle of the user is lost or stolen, then the user has to file an FIR in the nearest police station regarding it. In addition, the user should also intimate the same to the General Administration Department with the FIR copy and application copy as attachments and register for a new DSC token. Also, if the DSC of a user is about to expire, the same has to be intimated to the General Administration Department prior to one month of the expiry date.

If a user superannuates/retires, he/she is required to re-register the token from the eOffice portal. The retired user shall deposit their dongle with the General Administration Department to avoid being misused post-superannuation.

If the user is transferred to a new office, then the user can use the same DSC, and also the user has to contact the eOffice team and get the account transferred to the new office. When a new officer joins, if he has an existing DSC, he can use the same in the eOffice application. In case of post-joining, the user has to contact the eOffice team about the account created. Once the account is created, the user has to re-register the DSC in the eOffice application. In case the user does not have a DSC, the user has to apply for a new DSC to the General Administration Department.

If any user gets suspended, he/she must re-register the digital signature from the eOffice and get his/her eOffice account deactivated for the suspension period. The local admin of the concerned department must ensure the above and report back to this department accordingly. In case a user expires, the family member of the expired user must hand over the DSC to the General Administration Department within the next 45 days.

If the DSC dongle is locked, the user has to inform the General Administration Department. After verification, it will be forwarded to the concerned vendor. The cost for the same will have to be borne by the concerned user and will not be reimbursed by the General Administration Department.

