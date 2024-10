Staff reporter

GUWAHATI: In order to protect Guwahati’s water bodies, on Monday, GMC officials conducted an inspection of three textile dyeing factories operating behind Barshapara ACA stadium. The factories were found to be releasing untreated waste water into the Mora Bharalu river, following which 2 factories were sealed and a penalty of Rs 40,000 was imposed on the third factory.

