Assam: Goria, Moriya, Deshi, Syed, and Jolha communities press for indigenous status

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A discussion meeting titled “Direction Setting: Identifying Problems, Solutions, and Future Roadmap” was held in Guwahati on Sunday by the United Platform of Goria, Moriya, Deshi, Syed, and Jolha communities of Assam, bringing together members of seven sub-committees constituted by the Assam Government. The committees, tasked with studying population stabilisation, healthcare, cultural identity, education, financial inclusion, skill development, and women empowerment, deliberated on the pressing challenges faced by indigenous Muslim communities.

Convened at a hotel in Hatigaon under the chairmanship of Nurul Haque, convenor of the United Platform and president of the All Assam Goria Moriya Deshi National Council, the meeting witnessed participation from 20 indigenous Muslim organisations. Eminent personalities such as sub-committee member Dr. Syed Iftikar Ahmed, Padma Shri awardee Dr. Ilias Ali, Sheikh Hedayatullah, Imran Hussain, and Nagaland University Vice-Chancellor Dr. Samudra Gupta Kashyap were present.

The meeting reviewed the socio-economic issues confronting these groups and adopted several resolutions. Key among them was an appeal to the Assam Government to immediately issue a gazette notification declaring Goria, Moriya, Deshi, Syed, and Jolha communities as indigenous, as announced earlier.

The forum also called for an early start to the government-declared socio-economic survey, while strongly opposing the recent restrictions on land transactions that may affect these communities. It urged that land buying and selling among indigenous groups must continue unhindered.

Additionally, the platform demanded the creation of a Legislative Council (Upper House) in Assam, with reserved seats for indigenous Muslim communities, alongside similar reservations in the State Assembly.

