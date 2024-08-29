Assam: Gorkhas welcome MHA’s notification on NRC biometrics-Aadhaar issue

GUWAHATI: The Bharatiya Gorkha Parisangh (BGP), a national social organisation representing Gorkhas in India, has welcomed the Ministry of Home Affairs’ notification resolving the NRC Biometrics-Aadhaar issue. This resolution is set to provide relief to nearly 9.35 lakh people in Assam, including over one lakh Gorkhas.

Nanda Kirati Dewan, general secretary of the Bharatiya Gorkha Parisangh, Assam State Committee, expressed appreciation for the notification. He highlighted that the Gorkha Parisangh has been diligently following up on the NRC Biometrics-Aadhaar issue with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, for the past five years, working at various levels from district commissioners to the Joint Secretary of Home Affairs.

Dewan mentioned that recently, on June 18, 2024, the Bharatiya Gorkha Parisangh engaged with UIDAI officials as a reminder of their previous representations. They were assured that the matter was being thoroughly examined, with the Government of Assam also involved as a key stakeholder. Dewan expressed his satisfaction with the progress made under the Modi 3.0 government, extending gratitude to Home Minister Amit Shah for what he described as a humanitarian decision. He remarked that this move truly embodies the spirit of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas,” the guiding mantra of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a press release said.

