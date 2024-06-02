Assam: Governing body of medicinal plant board reconstituted in state

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The State Environment and Forest Department has reconstituted the governing body of the state Medicinal Plant Board with the objectives of conservation, development, and promotion of medicinal plants in the state. It has coordinated with other line departments of the state for this purpose.

The governing body of the State Medicinal Plant Board will formulate policies and strategies for conservation, development, and propagation, including research and development, processing, marketing, etc., of the medicinal plants found in the state.

The governing body will also provide focus and direction for the activities to be undertaken by the board. The government body will have to hold at least one meeting in a financial year. The governing body of the State Medicinal Plant Board comprises the State Minister of Environment and Forest as its chairman, 17 members, a member-secretary, and two renowned and progressive medicinal plant producers or growers as invitees.

The members are: the senior most secretary of the Environment and Forest Department, Principal Secretary/Commissioner Secretary/Secretary of the Agriculture Department, Principal Secretary/Commissioner Secretary/Secretary of the Irrigation Department, Principal Secretary/Commissioner Secretary/Secretary of the Finance Department, Principal Secretary/Commissioner Secretary/Secretary of the Health and Family Welfare Department, Principal Secretary/Commissioner Secretary/Secretary of the Panchayat and Rural Development Department, Principal Secretary/Commissioner Secretary/Secretary of the Department of Industries, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest and Head of Forest Force, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife), the member-secretary of the Assam State Biodiversity Board, the Chief Executive Officer (CAMPA), Aranya Bhawan, the Director of Rain Forest Research Institute of Jorhat, Director of Ayush-cum-member secretary of State Ayush Society, the Director of Assam Science, Technology and Environment Council, the Chairman and MD of NEDFi, the Director of North East Institute of Science and Technology, Jorhat, the Principal of Guwahati Ayurvedic College, the Chief General Manager of NABARD, and a representative from the regional-cum-facilitation centre, North East Region, Jorhat.

Also Read: Plant more medicinal plants: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal (sentinelassam.com)