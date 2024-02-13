Assam Government appeals to Paresh Barua for peace talks

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: On behalf of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pijush Hazarika said from the floor of the Assembly that the state government made several pleas to the Paresh Barua for talks. “Today, I appeal to him again for peace talks,” Hazarika said.

Under Rule 301, Congress MLA Kamalakshya Dey Purkayastha raised a query on the recently signed peace agreement with the pro-talk ULFA. He said that even now, many leaders and cadres of the ULFA are outside the peace agreement, and there are reports of youth joining the ULFA. Purkayastha said that the Paresh Barua faction also made some comments against the agreement with the ULFA. He also appealed to Paresh Barua to sit across the table with the government.

In his reply to it, Hazarika said, “The peace package with the ULFA has 78 projects worth Rs 5,000 crore: Rs 3,000 crore will come from the central government and Rs 2,000 crore from the state government. Apart from this, an IIM will be set up in Guwahati.”

“We feel that peace will be further strengthened in the state if ULFA-I comes to the table for talks. The government has been urging Paresh Barua to come for talks,” Hazarika said.

