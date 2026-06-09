Assam Government Directs all Schools to Celebrate International Yoga Day

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Government has directed all schools across the state to actively observe the 12th International Day of Yoga (IDY) on June 21 with a focus on ensuring maximum participation of students, teachers and staff members.

In an official communication issued by Samagra Shiksha Assam (SSA), all District Mission Coordinators and Inspectors of Schools have been instructed to disseminate the information to educational institutions under their respective jurisdictions and encourage them to organize yoga programmes in accordance with the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) prescribed by the Ministry of AYUSH.

The directive follows instructions from the Ministry of Education, which has called upon all States, Union Territories and autonomous bodies to celebrate the International Day of Yoga on a large scale.

To support the observance, the Ministry has shared a repository of promotional materials, including logos, banners, backdrops, videos, infographics and reference documents, which schools can use for awareness campaigns and event promotion.

SSA has further instructed districts to nominate a District Nodal Officer to coordinate the programme and collect participation data from schools. Detailed reports on participation are to be compiled and submitted to the state office after the event for onward submission to the Ministry of Education.

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