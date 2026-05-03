Assam Government Issues Strict New Solid Waste Management Directives for 100% Compliance Across State

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam government has issued comprehensive directions for the effective implementation of the Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules, 2026 across the state, in compliance with orders of the Supreme Court of India and provisions of the Environment Protection Act 1986.

Under the new directives, District Commissioners are authorised to conduct infrastructure audits and undertake quarterly performance reviews of both urban and rural local bodies. Co-District Commissioners have also been empowered to carry out inspections and ensure convergence between urban and rural waste management systems.

The government has mandated 100 per cent compliance with the SWM Rules by all local bodies, including compulsory four-stream waste segregation—wet, dry, sanitary, and special care waste. Authorities have been instructed to set clear timelines within 60 days to achieve full compliance and to prepare action plans for the scientific remediation of legacy waste.

To strengthen implementation, authorities will designate nodal officers at the block and ward levels within 30 days, with a minimum rank of Junior Engineer. Monthly reporting backed by geo-tagged evidence has been made mandatory. Additionally, bulk waste generators must be registered on the Central Pollution Control Board portal, with strict enforcement of Extended Bulk Waste Generator Responsibility provisions.

Multiple departments have been assigned specific roles under the directive. The Department of Housing and Urban Affairs and the Department of Panchayat and Rural Development will prepare and execute action plans along with awareness campaigns. The Department of Education has been tasked with integrating waste management practices into school curricula, while the Assam Pollution Control Board will oversee monitoring, compliance, and enforcement, including environmental compensation measures.

Also Read: "Guwahati's Solid Waste Management System Reviewed by GMC "