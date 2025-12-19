Assam government reviews implementation of National Oil Palm Mission

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam government reviewed the progress of the National Mission on Edible Oils - Oil Palm (NMEO-OP) as part of efforts to boost domestic edible oil production and meet growing demand in the state.

A review meeting was held in Guwahati to assess the implementation status of the programme and examine challenges linked to its execution. Officials from the Agriculture Department participated in the discussions along with representatives of companies engaged in developing oil palm plantations under the scheme, including Patanjali Foods Limited, Godrej Agrovet, 3F Oil Palm, KE Cultivation Limited and Shivasais Oil Palm Limited. Officials from other allied departments were also present. The meeting examined the latest progress achieved under the scheme and deliberated on operational and coordination-related issues. Senior officials issued directions to accelerate necessary procedures and ensure that implementation remained aligned with the targets set under the mission.

