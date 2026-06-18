Assam government strengthens water governance through India-Australia partnership

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam government, through the Flood and River Erosion Management Agency of Assam (FREMAA), has strengthened integrated water governance under the Assam Integrated River Basin Management Project (AIRBMP) with support from the World Bank and collaboration with the Australian Government.

The progress of the partnership was highlighted during the Australia–Assam Roundtable on Water and Climate Partnerships held in Guwahati on Tuesday. Australia’s Consul-General in Kolkata, Bernard Lynch, said the Strategic Water Resources Assessment and the proposed State Water Policy demonstrated Assam’s emergence as a model for inclusive water resource governance.

FREMAA Chief Executive Officer Dr Jeevan B said the initiative had evolved beyond a technical exercise to incorporate economic, ecological, social, livelihood and cultural considerations into water policy.

Supported by the Australian Water Partnership and technical agencies including RMSI, Alluvium International and IIT Guwahati, the project has promoted policy-driven and climate-resilient river basin management. Expert workshops held from June 15 to 17 brought together 39 stakeholders from government, academia and technical institutions.

Brahmaputra Board Chairman Dr Ranbir Singh said the Board hoped to benefit from the experience gained through the collaboration as it worked towards updating its master plan.

Also Read: Gauhati High Court hopes for timely completion of water projects, closes PIL