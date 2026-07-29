Assam Government Withdraws All Cases Against NEET Protesters, Orders Release Review

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam government has decided to withdraw all cases registered in connection with protests over the alleged irregularities in the NEET (UG) examination and review the release of those arrested, bringing the matter to a close.

In a statement from Hone & Political Department, five cases had been registered across the state up to 6 pm on July 26, leading to the arrest of 13 people.

After reviewing the circumstances surrounding the protests and considering the need to strengthen accountability and undertake systemic reforms in the examination and higher education system, the government decided that no adverse legal action would be pursued against those involved.

The statement stated that the process of withdrawing all registered cases would be initiated in accordance with the law, irrespective of the stage of the proceedings.

It further said that the authorities would expeditiously review the arrests and detentions already made in connection with the cases and begin the process of releasing those taken into custody.

The government also clarified that it would not initiate any further adverse action against individuals involved in the protests and that the matter would be treated as closed without any future proceedings on this account.

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