Assam: Governor Attends 21st Biennial Conference of Krishnaguru International Spiritual Youth Society

Guwahati: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, in the presence of Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar, Chief Minister Himanta Biswas Sarma, and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, attended the 21st Biennial Conference of the Krishnaguru International Spiritual Youth Society at Khanapara here today.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Acharya emphasised the enduring legacy of Prabhu Ishwar Krishnaguru, who strengthened the foundation of spirituality in Assam decades ago. "The spiritual light kindled by Prabhu Ishwar Krishnaguru on the sacred soil of Assam now illuminates the entire humanity, including the Northeast," the governor stated.

Acharya highlighted that while a blend of traditionality and modernity forms India's body, spirituality remains its soul. He stressed that Krishnaguru Sevashram, established in 1974, continues to play a vital role in preserving and promoting human values through various socio-educational initiatives. He also hailed the institution's role in enhancing the skills of artisans in the traditional bell metal industry, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Vocal for Local" campaign.

The Governor also said that under the guidance of Krishnaguru Premanand Prabhu, the Youth Society has emerged as a beacon of public service, engaging thousands of young people in welfare activities. The Governor emphasised the crucial role of youth in nation-building, stating, "Our India is a young country, and only the youth have the ability to take it forward in its pursuit of becoming Viswa Guru. He also urged upon the youth to carry forward the message of 'Nation First'.

The Governor also acknowledged Prabhu Ishwar Krishnaguru's extraordinary spiritual understanding and his message of world peace and universal brotherhood, which continues to inspire and attract people worldwide.

Governor Acharya said that the conference showcased the organisation's commitment to blending ancient traditions with modern progress, embodying the Upanishadic prayer "Tamso Ma Jyotirgamaya"-the journey from darkness to light.

