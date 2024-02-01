Assam Governor attends Me-Dam-Me-Phi celebration; pays homage to ancestors

Guwahati: Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria attended Me-Dam-Me-Phi celebration at a programme organized by Greater Guwahati Central Me-Dam-Me-Phi Organizing Committee, Notbama in the city here today. The Governor paid rich floral tributes and offered prayers to the ancestors synchronizing with the day.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that Me-Dam-Mee-Phi is one of the important festivals celebrated by Ahom people since ancient times to pay respect to the departed ancestors and remember their contribution to the society. "I am happy that the Tai Ahom community has been following this festival traditionally and ritually which is playing an important role in keeping the people of the community united", the Governor said.

Kataria also stated that the festival not only reflects the cultural heritage and customs of the Ahoms but also helps in creating a feeling of unity, brotherhood and mutual understanding among the people. The unique aspect about the festival is that it is celebrated not only by the Ahom people, but other communities of Assam also participate in it.

The Governor moreover said, "Festivals are an integral part of our lives and they provide us with important messages of social unity, and cultural lineage. Festivals symbolize our religious and cultural values. These help us show a sense of respect towards our rich culture".

Kataria also stressed that the younger generation should be made aware of the greatness and pride of Indian civilization and culture inject in its people. Indian culture is not just a culture, but a feeling, which is prevalent in the hearts and minds of every Indian. Me-Dam-Me-Phi is one such culture which makes a bold statement on the rich cultural tapestry of the country.

IGP Nitul Gogoi, DIGP Partha Sarathi Mahanta, Chairperson of Assam Backward Classes Commission Shantanu Gogoi, Eminent historian and academician Dr. Jogendra Nath Phukan, Deputy Speaker Assam Legislative Assembly Dr. Numul Momin, and a host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion, a press release said.