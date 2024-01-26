Guwahati

Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria administers oath to APSC members

Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria administered the oath of office to Major General (Retd) Bhaskar Kalita and Deboraj Upadhay, IPS (retd.), as new members of the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) at a function held in the conference hall of Raj Bhavan
GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria administered the oath of office to Major General (Retd) Bhaskar Kalita and Deboraj Upadhay, IPS (retd.), as new members of the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) at a function held in the conference hall of Raj Bhavan today.

Earlier, Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam Paban Kumar Borthakur sought the permission of the Governor to start the proceedings of the ceremony.

The ceremony was attended, among others, by Chairman of APSC Bharat Bhushan Dev Choudhury, members and other functionaries of APSC, senior officers of the state government, and family members of the newly inducted functionaries, a press release said.

