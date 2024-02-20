Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria administers oath to VC of Madhabdev University

Guwahati: Governor-cum-Chancellor Gulab Chand Kataria, administered the oath of office to Dr Arupjyoti Choudhury as the Vice Chancellor of Madhabdev University and Prof. Gandu Singaiah as the Vice Chancellor of Birangana Sati Sadhni Rajyik Vishwavidyalaya at a simple function held in the Conference Hall of Raj Bhavan in Guwahati on Monday.

Earlier, Secretary to the Governor Swapna Dutta Deka sought the permission of the Governor to start the proceedings of the ceremony.

The ceremony was attended by Minister of Education Dr. Ranoj Pegu, Advisor Education, Government of Assam Prof. Nani Gopal Mahanta, Advisor Chancellor’s Secretariat Prof. M.K.Choudhury, Commissioner and Secretary to the Governor S. S. Meenakshi Sundaram, Commissioner and Secretary Higher Education Banashree Nath, Secretary, Higher Education Narayan Konwar, Vice Chancellors of different universities, and senior officers of State government, stated a press release.

