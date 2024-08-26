Assam: Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya Greets People on Janmashtami

Guwahati: The Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya greeted the people of Assam on the eve of Janmashtami. In a message, Acharya said, "Janmashtami is an occasion celebrated to mark the birthday of Sri Krishna, who is an embodiment of Dharma, Karma, and Truth, which are also the very basis of our existence. Therefore, worshipping him amounts to dedicating ourselves to these virtues that guide us to righteousness" on Sunday. The governor also said that Lord Krishna is the ultimate teacher who guides everyone to face any hurdle in life with dignity and grace. On the occasion of Janmashtami, he, therefore, appealed to all to follow the spirit and essence of the occasion and contribute to strengthening the moral foundations of the society, stated a press release.

Also read: Vishwa Hindu Parishad celebrates Sri Krishna Janmashtami in Nagaon (sentinelassam.com)