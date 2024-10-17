Assam: Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya Greets People on the Eve of Kati Bihu

GUWAHATI: Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya conveyed his greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Kati Bihu.

In a statement, Acharya said, "Since Assam has an agrarian culture and the majority of the people of the state are dependent on agriculture, celebration of this bihu holds immense importance. Hope 'Akash Bonti', the auspicious lamp given in the fields, consigns the pests and insects and helps in giving good yields. Moreover, the earthen lamp lit in front of the Tulsi plant as a part of this bihu celebration reiterates our inherent connections with the auspicious Tulsi plant."

He wished the people and asked them to celebrate Kati Bihu to carry forward the rich legacy of the Assamese society, stated a press release.

Also Read: Assam: Agriculture Department celebrates Kati Bihu in Lakhimpur (sentinelassam.com)