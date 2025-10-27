Assam Governor LP Acharya Greets People on Chhath Puja Celebrations

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya has conveyed his warm greetings and best wishes to the people of the state and all devotees on the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja.

In his message on Sunday, the Governor said that Chhath Puja is a festival that exemplifies faith, purity, and devotion, reflecting the deep cultural heritage and spiritual values of the people. It is a celebration which marks honoring the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya for sustaining life and granting prosperity and well-being to all.

He said, “Chhath Puja brings together communities in a spirit of harmony, gratitude, and collective faith. I convey my heartfelt greetings to all citizens and pray that this sacred festival strengthens the bonds of unity and inspires all to work for the progress and welfare of society.”

Acharya also appealed to devotees to observe the rituals with safety and discipline, ensuring cleanliness of water bodies and public spaces during the festivities, stated a press release.

