Assam: Governor LP Acharya Pays Tributes to Police Personnel on Commemoration Day

Guwahati: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Monday paid rich tributes to the brave police personnel who made supreme sacrifice in line of their duty on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day at a function held at 4th Assam Police Battalion at Kahilipara. The nation observes Police Commemoration Day to honour the courage and sacrifice made by the police personnel to defend the nation.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Acharya said, “Police Commemoration Day is an occasion which gives us an opportunity to honour the valour and supreme sacrifice of our police personnel who at the cost of their lives save us and our motherland”. On this occasion, the Governor remembered the dedicated and courageous police personnel who laid down their lives in different missions of their duties. He also said that the dedication and the unflinching commitment of the police personnel who sacrificed their lives for the sake of motherland is a source of inspiration for everybody. He said that the sacrifices made by the police personnel serve as a poignant reminder for every member of the society to learn and contribute positively to the nation, a press release stated.

SONAPUR: Ftr Hqrs and 1st BN SSB Sonapur observed “Police Commemoration Day” and paid tributes to the 213 personnel killed/met unnatural death in the line of duty during the period w.e.f. 01.09.2023 to 31.08.2024 of which 02 were SSB personnel namely CT(WC) Ramesh Kumar-35th Bn SSB Giridih and CT(GD) Sahadeb Barman-36th SSB Geyzing.

This day marks the sacrifice of 10 CRPF men who died in an amubush by Chinese troops at Hot Springs, Ladakh on October 21, 1959. The programme at 1st Bn SSB Sonapur commenced with the arrival of chief guest Sudhir Verma, IG, Ftr Guwahati at the Martyr’s Memorial. Sudhir Verma, IG Ftr Hqr SSB Guwahati read out the names of the Martyrs Book followed by a wreath laying ceremony and Shok Shastra drill to honour the Martyrs. Sudhir Verma, IG Ftr Guwahati SSB, Sh. B.S. Jaswal, DIG (Admn), Sh. H.B.K. Singh, DIG(OPS), Sh. Arvind Verma, Commandant, Frontier Hqrs SSB Guwahati and Sh Kh. Ibochouba Singh, Offg. Commandant 1st Bn SSB Sonapur, other officers and officials of all ranks attended the programme. The nation will never forget their sacrifices, stated a press release.

