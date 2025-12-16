Assam Governor Mourns Demise of Prafulla Govinda Baruah

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya expressed deep grief over the demise of veteran journalist and media doyen Prafulla Govinda Baruah, owner of The Assam Tribune. He said Baruah’s death marked an irreparable loss to the media fraternity and the socio-cultural life of the state.

The Governor stated that Baruah’s visionary leadership and lifelong contribution played a defining role in shaping responsible journalism in Assam and said his legacy would continue to inspire future generations. He prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed condolences to the bereaved family and the Assam Tribune fraternity, stated a press release.

Also Read: Solemn farewell to Prafulla Govinda Baruah with full state honours