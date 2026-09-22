Assam Govt Converts Gaon Panchayat Social Welfare Panels into Village Water & Sanitation Committees

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam government has designated the Social Welfare Committee of every Gaon Panchayat as the Village Water and Sanitation Committee (VWSC) to strengthen community participation and accountability in rural drinking water and sanitation services.

The notification, issued by the Panchayat and Rural Development (P&RD) Department under Rule 56A of the Assam Panchayat (Constitution) Rules, 1995, as inserted through the 2026 amendment, said the move is aimed at institutionalising village-level participation in matters related to drinking water and sanitation.

The VWSC will be headed by the Gaon Panchayat President, while an elected woman member will serve as Vice Chairperson. The Gaon Panchayat Secretary will be the Member Secretary. Elected ward members, including an SC/ST ward member, two members from Sujalam Shakti groups, Self Help Groups (SHGs), Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) or Large Area Multipurpose Cooperative Societies (LAMPS), a Section Officer from the Public Health Engineering Department and an Accredited Engineer from the P&RD Department will also be represented.

The notification mandates that at least 50 per cent of the members should be women, in accordance with Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0 guidelines, along with adequate representation of SC/ST communities.

The VWSCs will support the day-to-day management and monitoring of drinking water supply systems and work to ensure equitable and reliable water distribution, including in remote and scattered habitations.

They will conduct monthly functionality assessments covering water availability, quantity, quality and reliability, besides recording and facilitating the resolution of consumer complaints and grievances.

The committees will also support routine water-quality monitoring and disinfection, encourage collection of approved user or service-delivery charges and facilitate the functioning of Water Users' Committees attached to individual Piped Water Supply Schemes.

The notification provides for annual Jal Seva Aankalan, or community-led assessment of rural drinking water services, across villages and habitations under each Gaon Panchayat.

The findings will be presented village-wise before the Gram Sabha for public disclosure, citizen feedback and identification of corrective measures. VWSCs will provide monthly assessment data and community-level inputs for the process.

The notification also provides for Jal Baithaks, bringing together the Gaon Panchayat, Water Users' Committees, community representatives and officials of concerned departments to discuss water supply, quality, operation and maintenance, tariff collection, grievances and other issues.

Proceedings and action taken on decisions of Jal Baithaks will be recorded and uploaded on the eGramSwaraj portal as prescribed.

Sujalam Shakti groups will undertake routine water-quality testing through Field Test Kits, including monitoring of residual chlorine, turbidity and other basic parameters.

At the Gaon Panchayat level, the VWSC will also function as the Gram Panchayat Source Sustenance Committee, supporting the maintenance of records on drinking water sources, source protection, water-quality monitoring and village-level water budgeting.

Despite the creation of the VWSC framework, the Gaon Panchayat will retain overall governance, ownership and accountability for drinking water and sanitation services within its jurisdiction.

The Gaon Panchayat will approve village-level plans, oversee the functioning of the VWSC, facilitate grievance redressal and promote convergence of resources for drinking water, sanitation and source sustainability.

The notification also makes it clear that the VWSC will not replace Water Users' Committees constituted for individual Piped Water Supply Schemes. While Water Users' Committees will continue to handle scheme-specific responsibilities, the VWSC will operate at the Gaon Panchayat level for coordination, planning, monitoring, community participation and oversight.

The VWSC will coordinate with the Public Health Engineering Department, District Water and Sanitation Mission and other competent authorities for technical assistance, water-quality monitoring, source sustainability and grievance redressal.

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