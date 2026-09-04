Assam Govt Deploys Orunodoi Sarothis to Strengthen Last-Mile Delivery of Welfare Scheme

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam government launched Orunodoi Sarothis to strengthen the last-mile delivery of the Orunodoi scheme by acting as a bridge between the government and beneficiaries.

Under the Standard Operating Procedure, one Orunodoi Sarothi would be engaged for each Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC) from the existing pool of regular government employees, preferably Grade III employees. The District Commissioner would nominate the Sarothi and decide the office from which they would function.

Addressing a programme for Orunodoi Sarothis here, Finance Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah said Sarothis would assist beneficiaries with Aadhaar seeding, bank account KYC, Aadhaar-based payment readiness and correction or updating of beneficiary details. They would also coordinate with government offices, banks and other authorities to resolve genuine issues.

He urged Sarothis to provide sensitive assistance to persons with disabilities, widows and other vulnerable beneficiaries. However, he clarified that they would have no authority to approve, reject or recommend beneficiaries. Verification, approval and sanction would remain with the competent authorities.

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