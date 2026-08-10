Assam Govt Unveils Rs 186-Crore Flood Relief Package as BJP Accuses Opposition of Politicising Crisis

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam government said it would begin assessing flood damage in Charaideo, Sivasagar and Jorhat through dedicated teams comprising teachers, Gaon Pradhans and Mandals.

The government said it had released Rs 54 crore for additional assistance of Rs 2,500 each to Orunodoi beneficiaries in the three districts and earmarked Rs 112 crore for financial assistance to affected families, with Rs 15,000 to be provided in the first phase and Rs 10,000 in the second.

It also sanctioned Rs 9 crore for free textbooks, nearly Rs 7 crore for two sets of school uniforms and Rs 4.50 crore for books. More than 400 flood-affected government schools received Rs 2 lakh each for repair, restoration and cleaning.

The government announced that road reconstruction in the three districts would begin in September. It also announced Rs 1.50 lakh each for reconstruction of Naamghars and other religious institutions and Rs 2 lakh each for Anganwadi centres.

Families of those who died in the floods received Rs 9 lakh each, comprising Rs 4 lakh from the SDRF and Rs 5 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

In a statement, state BJP spokesperson Pranjal Kalita said the Opposition was attempting to politicise the flood situation and mislead people over the government’s relief measures. He said the government remained committed to relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction in the affected areas.

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