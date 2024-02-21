Assam Gramin Vikash Bank to stage cease-work protest in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: The Assam Gramin Vikash Bank (AGVB) will stage a cease-work protest on Friday. Opposing the privatization of Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) and pitching in support for the formation of the National Rural Bank of India (NRBI) by amalgamating all RRBs across the country, the All India Regional Rural Bank Employees Association (AIRRBEA) has called for a nationwide bank strike on Friday.

The apex union body of the RRBs, AIRRBEA, has also demanded proper manpower planning in RRBs, amendment of service rules, regularization of part-time workers, proper implementation of pension parity, and computer increment.

Assam Gramin Vikash Bank Officers’ Association (AGVBOA) and Assam Gramin Vikash Bank Employees’ Association (AGVBEA), being constituents of AIRRBEA, have also decided to join the strike.

Accordingly, all offices and branches of the Assam Gramin Vikash Bank will remain closed on Friday. This was stated in a press release issued by AGVBOA general secretary Nupur Bora and AGVBEA general secretary Samiran Medhi, stated a press release.

