Assam: GST detects Rs 3.49 crore tax evasion in Dima Hasao

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The GST Intelligence and Enforcement Unit of Assam detected tax evasion amounting to Rs 3.49 crore during a raid conducted at the business premises of Anusha Projects Private Ltd in Mahur, Haflong, in Dima Hasao district.

The operation was carried out by an eight-member team led by Monuj Kumar Dowari, Superintendent of State Tax, at the company’s office located near the Manipur border. Officials said the firm, headquartered in Hyderabad, and were engaged in road development and construction work in the district under projects of the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited.

During the course of the operation, authorities detected substantial irregularities, leading to the identification of tax evasion to the tune of Rs 3.49 crore. The company has agreed to deposit the amount by February 11, officials said.

The raid, which continued over six days, was described by officials as the largest enforcement action undertaken by the Assam State GST Department in a hill district to date. Further scrutiny of records was ongoing to ascertain compliance with tax regulations, officials added.

