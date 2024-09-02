Assam: ‘Guru Pranam’ Drive by APCC on Sept 5 in State

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Congress has decided that each of its members will go their former teachers to pay obeisance on September 5, Teachers' Day.

APCC president Bhupen Bora said, "Every year, Teachers' Day is celebrated on September 5, the birth day of great teacher and philosopher Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, to honour all our Shiksha Gurus. This year, we've initiated a new programme at APCC called 'guru pranam abhiyan'. Accordingly, all MPs, MLAs, and all office-bearers of APCC, DCCs, BCCs, MCCs, booths, frontals, cells, departments, etc., have been asked to make a visit to at least one of their former teachers to pay their obeisance."

