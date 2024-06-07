Assam: Guwahati Municipal Corporation evicts vendors at Ganeshguri

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) carried out an eviction drive on Thursday with the aim of clearing the pathways and footpaths from vendors and ensuring safety on the streets. Several fruit and vegetable sellers were evicted during the drive.

Meanwhile, the vendors alleged that the officials took away their supplies, which led to losses, and demanded that the government allot a permanent vending spot so that they could continue to earn and make both ends meet. They also alleged that GMC conducts these temporary evictions without solving the problems of vendors permanently.

