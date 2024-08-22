Assam: Guwahati Municipal Corporation Launched Poura Sakhi 2.0 in City

Guwahati: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) launched a women-led initiative, Poura Sakhi 2.0, at its Uzanbazar office on Tuesday. Mayor Mrigen Sarania inaugurated the programme, which aims to bring GMC services closer to citizens through 78 trained Poura Sakhis.

These outreach agents will assist citizens in availing GMC's digital facilities, lodging grievances, and accessing various citizen-centric services from the comfort of their homes. Additionally, Poura Sakhis will facilitate property tax payments at doorsteps, promoting convenience and financial independence among women-led Self Help Groups.

The launch event featured training sessions by software developers from Siqesnet and NULM representatives, equipping Poura Sakhis with the necessary skills to utilize the new application. Deputy Mayor Smita Roy Das and other dignitaries attended the event, emphasizing the initiative's potential to foster "Atma Nirbharta" and empower women in the city, stated a press release.

