Assam: Guwahati Police cracks case of theft of pan masala, two arrested

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A Central Guwahati Police District team from the Chandmari Police Station cracked a case of theft after one truck carrying 100 cartons of Pan Masala, valued at Rs 50 lakh, was reported stolen. One suspect, Md. Monirul Islam, was arrested in Chirang, and another suspect, Arun Roy of Vaishali, Bihar, who was the mastermind of the incident, was arrested at 14 Mile, Byrnihat. Further investigation led to the recovery of 79 cartons, worth Rs 40 lakh, of the Pan Masala from Mothgoria, Narengi.

Legal action has been initiated by the police team regarding the matter.

