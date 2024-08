Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A team from the East Guwahati Police District (EGPD) under Sonapur Police Station has recovered 8 reported lost mobile phones and successfully returned them to their rightful owners. A team from West Guwahati Police District (WGPD) from Azara PS also recovered five lost mobile phones and handed them over to their rightful owners.

