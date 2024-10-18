Assam: Guwahati’s Air Pollution Critical; AQI Level is 114

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The current air pollution level in the city is unhealthy for sensitive people. The Air Quality Index (AQI) level is 114*, and the main pollutant is PM 2.5. The PM 2.5 concentration in Guwahati is currently 8.2 times the WHO annual air quality guideline value.

According to health experts, people should reduce outdoor exercise and close the windows to avoid dirty outdoor air. The sensitive groups should wear a mask outdoors, and we should run an air purifier indoors.

Health experts claim that construction activity, open burning of trash, and vehicles are the main causes of air pollution. In addition to this, they claimed that if a spontaneous fire breaks out in a dumping ground where rotting garbage releases methane, it usually results in a continuous release of harmful gases. Massive modernization, heavy traffic, the usage of solid fuel, and other factors contribute to the high degree of air pollution.

Talking to The Sentinel, a health expert said, “The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) currently disposes of the city’s daily garbage at Belortol in Paschim Boragaon, which is in close proximity to Deepor Beel. For the past month, the dump site has been in flames. The food and plastic debris burn at high temperatures, which causes the hazardous gases to spontaneously catch fire. The wetlands’ ecosystem, which supports a variety of flora and wildlife, including migrating birds, has been affected by smoke and pollution from the dumping area. The flyover construction is also adding to the air pollution.”

“All age groups are impacted. The dust particles are the primary cause of outdoor pollution, and the elevated levels of PM 2.5 in Indian cities pose a particular hazard to all human organs, including the heart, brain, and lungs. The spread of the viral diseases is being indirectly aided by this pollution. Because lung linings are already damaged in pollution-exposed people, viruses can more easily enter their lungs and cause serious health problems,” the health expert added.

Also Read: Letters to the Editor: Air pollution as a health hazard (sentinelassam.com)