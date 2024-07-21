Assam: Guwahati’s Smart City Project to receive Rs. 145 crore for waste management

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: After a year of halted funding, Guwahati’s Smart City aspirations are set to make a comeback. The Guwahati Smart City Limited (GSCL) will receive Rs 145 crore under the Smart City Mission 2.0 for a comprehensive solid waste management project. While the funds will be allocated to GSCL, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) will oversee the project’s execution.

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri, announced in March 2024 that 18 cities, including Guwahati, will benefit from the CITIIS (City Investments to Innovate, Integrate, and Sustain) 2.0 challenge, which allocates Rs 1,496 crore to promote sustainable waste management. According to a GSCL source, the funding will support projects aimed at creating a circular solid waste management economy over the next four years.

The GMC will utilize the Rs 145 crore across six key projects. These include a Rs 50 crore refuse-derived fuel (RDF)-cum-compost plant, a Rs 15 crore construction and demolition waste processing plant, and an Rs 18 crore refuse transport station-cum-material recovery facility. Additionally, Rs 10 crore will be allocated for boom barriers in Guwahati’s rivers to prevent waste pollution, Rs 28 crore for a vehicle tracking and management system, and Rs 2 crore for a human resource management system. A portion of the funds will also be dedicated to communication and awareness campaigns.

A source in GSCL said, “Under CITIIS 2.0, cities will implement projects promoting a circular solid waste management economy for the next four years,” adding that GSCL will work with the Guwahati Municipal Corporation and implement the project for which the Centre will provide around Rs 145 crore.

But the question is, how will GMC utilize the money? The allocation of Rs 145 crore is expected to address these challenges and improve waste management in Guwahati. The effectiveness of the funds and the GMC’s ability to implement the projects will be crucial in determining the future of Guwahati’s smart city aspirations.

In the past, the GMC provided NGOs with essential equipment such as tricycles, auto vans, and shovels, along with a mobilization advance of Rs 4 lakh to facilitate garbage collection. However, these NGOs struggled to meet expectations, leading to inefficiencies in waste management. Previously, the public contributed funds for garbage collection, but now the GMC will pay fees to NGOs directly.

Residents are concerned about the effective use of the new funds and the GMC’s ability to address existing sanitation issues. A resident expressed frustration over uncollected garbage during the monsoon season, which complicates commuting and creates significant displeasure. Similarly, a downtown resident reported irregular garbage collection during heavy rains, worsening local sanitation problems.

Also Read: Mugdhajyoti Dev Deputy Managing Director of Guwahati Smart City Limited gets additional charge (sentinelassam.com)