Assam: Guwahati’s smart city status questioned amid deteriorating police station conditions

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Guwahati’s status as a smart city is coming under scrutiny due to the deteriorating state of the Geetanagar Police Station, which struggles to survive in a hazardous setting.

The Geetanagar Police Station, established in 1983, is a stark example of the city’s neglect, and it covers a huge area under its jurisdiction. However, the state of the police station is currently getting worse every day, which is why the other officers are reluctant to get transferred here from other stations. The Geetanagar Police Station floods during the rainy season, with water rising to the station’s tables. As a result, numerous significant documents have already been lost.

Talking to The Sentinel, a police officer who was earlier posted at the Geetanagar Police Station remarked, “It was my worst nightmare when I was posted there, especially when it rained in the monsoon. The police station wasn’t in a good shape when I initially got there. Since there was no suitable furniture, I had to pay for the table and chair myself. Water seeped inside the almirah, causing it to corrode and eventually break. That specific police station is the last place that any officer would want to work. It’s not as though nobody knows about the condition. Although every officer, including our seniors, is aware of the state of the police station, nobody is prepared to take its responsibility.”

Another police officer who is presently employed at the Geetanagar Police Station said, “In addition to the flooding issue, the station’s furniture and wiring are in extremely poor condition. The police station has an awful and filthy atmosphere. Working in such an environment hinders both junior and senior officers from being motivated to come to work at our station. Days pass before the floodwaters recede, which causes a rise in mosquito population. Stuff will get wet from the water if we don’t place things above. We don’t have enough funds to replace everything. The government’s MOITRI scheme is being used to refurbish numerous more police stations. Even the well-maintained police stations are undergoing renovations. Given that our station is in even worse shape, at the very least it should likewise receive this kind of care. We get tense when it starts to rain. Our senior officers have been told multiple times, but they don’t seem to care. No higher officer has enquired about the condition even in my tenure here. Thus, they are only aware of their plans.”

The toxic atmosphere at the Geetanagar Police Station has made everyone’s moods worse; thus, the locals are also urging the relevant authorities to renovate the station as soon as possible. People can only function well in a pleasant and proper environment. As Guwahati strives to maintain its smart city status, addressing the dire conditions of Geetanagar Police Station and other critical infrastructure is crucial for the well-being of its citizens and officials.

